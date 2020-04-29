Dice is moving on from ‘Battlefield V’ and ‘Battlefront II’

Battlefield V may be slowly winding to a close, but developer DICE has assured players that a new Battlefield game is on the way, and will arrive in 2021. The company has revealed that this month’s The Battle on Scarif update will be the last for Star Wars Battlefront 2, and then it’s set to turn its attention to its new offering.

"The team at DICE is working on the standalone Battlefield V update releasing this summer, and continuing their work on delivering Community Games," EA said in a statement. "While the studio's vision for Star Wars Battlefront 2 is now complete with this week's The Battle on Scarif Update, the servers, in-game challenges, recurring events and game support will continue as the game lives on with players and the community… Longer term, the studio is focused on the future of Battlefield that we'll be bringing to players in 2021."