Image credit: DICE/EA

'Battlefield V' will get one last standalone update this summer

The team-based WWII shooter is winding down.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
24m ago
Libya in 'Battlefield V'
DICE/EA

DICE and EA are bringing Battlefield V’s steady stream of updates to a close. The developers have announced (via Rock Paper Shotgun) that there will be one last standalone update to the WWII shooter this summer. It’s not clear what the update will contain besides a new Libya map (above), more weapons and “game tweaks,” but the team stressed that there won’t be a new chapter. The Pacific-themed “Into the Jungle” is your last taste of the seasonal updates that have rolled out since launch.

After that, the focus will shift to weekly activities and events, as well as weekly rewards that give you an opportunity to unlock previously available gear.

The update is tentatively slated for June, although DICE warned that having to work from home during the pandemic could alter the timing. Whenever the release arrives, it’ll mark the end to major development for a game that, in some ways, served as an experiment for EA — both for forays into genres like battle royale as well as a shift toward games as live services.

In this article: dice, EA, games, video games, Battlefield V, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
