'Battlefield V' will get one last standalone update this summer

DICE and EA are bringing Battlefield V’s steady stream of updates to a close. The developers have announced (via Rock Paper Shotgun) that there will be one last standalone update to the WWII shooter this summer. It’s not clear what the update will contain besides a new Libya map (above), more weapons and “game tweaks,” but the team stressed that there won’t be a new chapter. The Pacific-themed “Into the Jungle” is your last taste of the seasonal updates that have rolled out since launch.

After that, the focus will shift to weekly activities and events, as well as weekly rewards that give you an opportunity to unlock previously available gear.