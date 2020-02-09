Oscar winner Taika Waititi will direct a Star Wars movie

Disney has lined up Academy Award winner and noted Apple keyboard hater Taika Waititi to direct and co-write a Star Wars movie. Waititi already has some professional experience with that universe, as he directed the season finale of The Mandalorian.

He’s a highly-regarded filmmaker, who’s behind the likes of Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do In The Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Waititi won an Oscar this year for writing Jojo Rabbit, and he’ll collaborate on the Star Wars script with 1917 co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.