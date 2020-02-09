Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Toni Anne Barson via Getty Images

Oscar winner Taika Waititi will direct a Star Wars movie

The notable Apple keyboard hater is also co-writing the film.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
57m ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Taika Waititi attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage)
Toni Anne Barson via Getty Images

Disney has lined up Academy Award winner and noted Apple keyboard hater Taika Waititi to direct and co-write a Star Wars movie. Waititi already has some professional experience with that universe, as he directed the season finale of The Mandalorian.

He’s a highly-regarded filmmaker, who’s behind the likes of Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do In The Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. Waititi won an Oscar this year for writing Jojo Rabbit, and he’ll collaborate on the Star Wars script with 1917 co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

It’s one of a number of upcoming Star Wars projects. A trilogy from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is still on the docket. At least three Disney+ Star Wars shows are in development, and another season of The Mandalorian is in the works. Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were also supposed to make a Star Wars trilogy, but they’re focusing on Netflix projects instead.

The next Star Wars movie is scheduled for a December 2022 release. That might come a little too soon for Waititi’s flick, as he’s directing Thor: Love and Thunder, which is penciled in for February of that year. He’s also working on an animated Charlie and the Chocolate Factory series for Netflix.

