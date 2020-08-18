EA Play hits Steam on August 31st

For EA, it's been a long road back to Steam. Several years ago, the company delisted its games from the platform to entice PC players to Origin. That all changed last fall when the company published Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on Steam and said it would work with Valve to connect the platform to Origin. At the time, Mike Blank, EA's senior vice president of player networks, told Engadget, "We want to be where players are."