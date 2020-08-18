EA Play hits Steam on August 31st

After a delay, EA Play, the subscription service formerly known as EA Access, will be available on Steam starting August 31st. The platform allows you to play Electronic Arts' back catalog of titles as much as you want and check out its newest games before buying them. It also includes discounts on downloadable content.
Some of the more notable titles that EA currently offers through the service include A Way Out, Star Wars Battlefront II and Titanfall 2 — the latter's multiplayer recently found new life on Steam. EA Play starts at $5 per month, but you can also get a year of service for $30. EA also offers a Pro version of the service through its Origin PC launcher, which allows you to play the deluxe versions of its newest games — no need to buy them separately. EA Play Pro costs $15 per month or $100 annually. If you fancy yourself more of a console player, you can also access EA Play on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.