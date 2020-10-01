‘Apex Legends’ cross-play beta arrives on October 6th

This summer, EA announced that cross-play was coming to Apex Legends. Now, we have a date. Cross-play will arrive in beta on October 6th, as part of the Aftermarket Collection Event.

Get revved up for the Aftermarket Collection Event. Take part in the cross-play beta, dive into the new “Flashpoint” LTM, take on challenges to earn exclusive rewards, and more! It’s going to be a hell of a ride! 😎



Speed off into the Aftermarket Collection Event starting Oct 6. pic.twitter.com/iwEDkX1i9U — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 1, 2020

Cross-play will allow players to join friends across Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin -- as well as Steam when it launches and Switch when Apex Legends lands there. You’ll use the “Find Friend” tool to search for usernames across platforms and send friend requests. You’ll be able to see all friends in a menu that shows which platform they’re on, and in-game voice chat will work across platforms.