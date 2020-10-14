Watch seven minutes of 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' gameplay

With a few short weeks before Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s release on November 10th, Ubisoft has shared a new seven-minute trailer that details many of the game’s primary mechanics. The clip’s narrator explains how much of the game will focus on the settlement you found shortly after landing on the shores of 9th-century England. The settlement is the place where you’ll converse with other members of the Raven clan, as well as take new missions. In a feature that looks like it was inspired by Dragon Age: Inquisition, there’s a map that allows you to establish alliances with England’s four kingdoms.

Naturally, customization is a significant part of the experience as well. Not only can you choose the gender of your character, but you’ll also have the option to tattoo them at a shop in the settlement. Similarly, you’ll be able to customize your longboat, much like you were able to outfit the Jackdaw in Black Flag. Interestingly, your character will learn skills through progression and by finding books in hidden corners of the game world. One of those latter skills, called “Man’s Best Friend,” allows you to sic a wolf on an enemy. Good stuff.