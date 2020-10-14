Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Ubisoft

Watch seven minutes of 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' gameplay

See what the game has to offer before it comes out on November 10th.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
11m ago
Comments
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft

With a few short weeks before Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s release on November 10th, Ubisoft has shared a new seven-minute trailer that details many of the game’s primary mechanics. The clip’s narrator explains how much of the game will focus on the settlement you found shortly after landing on the shores of 9th-century England. The settlement is the place where you’ll converse with other members of the Raven clan, as well as take new missions. In a feature that looks like it was inspired by Dragon Age: Inquisition, there’s a map that allows you to establish alliances with England’s four kingdoms.    

Naturally, customization is a significant part of the experience as well. Not only can you choose the gender of your character, but you’ll also have the option to tattoo them at a shop in the settlement. Similarly, you’ll be able to customize your longboat, much like you were able to outfit the Jackdaw in Black Flag. Interestingly, your character will learn skills through progression and by finding books in hidden corners of the game world. One of those latter skills, called “Man’s Best Friend,” allows you to sic a wolf on an enemy. Good stuff. 

Ubisoft also detailed Valhalla’s PC system requirements. A system with a four-core, eight-thread CPU like the i7 6700, 8GB of RAM and a GeForce 1080 will allow you to play the game at 1080p and 60 frames per second. To play the game at 4K, you’ll obviously need a much more capable system, with Ubisoft recommending an eight-core CPU like the Ryzen 7 3700x or Core i9 9700K. No matter the preset you hope to play the game at, Ubisoft recommends you install it on a solid-state drive. There’s also no Vulkan support, so Windows 10 is a must.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is also coming out on Xbox Series X and Series S, where it will be a launch title, in addition to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia and Amazon’s new Luna game streaming service.

In this article: Ubisoft, assassin's creed valhalla, Assassin's Creed, video games, personal computing, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
1 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
Shockingly, the 'Monster Hunter' movie trailer is full of giant beasts

Shockingly, the 'Monster Hunter' movie trailer is full of giant beasts

View
Amazon has steep discounts on microSD cards and SSDs for Prime Day

Amazon has steep discounts on microSD cards and SSDs for Prime Day

View
Google Pixel 5 review: An off year for Pixel fans

Google Pixel 5 review: An off year for Pixel fans

View
OnePlus 8T review: More power, more features

OnePlus 8T review: More power, more features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr