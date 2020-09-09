Here are the Xbox Series S and X games you can play at launch

Now that we know when the Xbox Series X and Series S will be released (November 10th), studios and developers are finally locking in release dates for next-gen games beyond the annoyingly vague “Holiday 2020” mantra we’ve heard so often. Many of those will be launch titles on Microsoft’s latest consoles, so here’s a look at the games coming to Xbox Series X and Series S on day one — at least those we know about so far.
Among the big hitters that debut on Xbox that day are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Gears Tactics (formerly a PC exclusive), Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Tetris Effect: Connected. The next big Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, also arrives that day and it’ll be included in Xbox Game Pass. Remember that all of those games will be available on Xbox One consoles.