Here are the Xbox Series S and X games you can play at launch

Even without 'Halo Infinite,' the day one slate is shaping up nicely.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Xbox Series X and Series S
Now that we know when the Xbox Series X and Series S will be released (November 10th), studios and developers are finally locking in release dates for next-gen games beyond the annoyingly vague “Holiday 2020” mantra we’ve heard so often. Many of those will be launch titles on Microsoft’s latest consoles, so here’s a look at the games coming to Xbox Series X and Series S on day one — at least those we know about so far.

Among the big hitters that debut on Xbox that day are Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Gears Tactics (formerly a PC exclusive), Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Tetris Effect: Connected. The next big Destiny 2 expansion, Beyond Light, also arrives that day and it’ll be included in Xbox Game Pass. Remember that all of those games will be available on Xbox One consoles.

A heap of recent games and ones that come out before November 10th will have versions optimized for Xbox Series X and S as well (though not all necessarily on day one). They include Dirt 5, Watch Dogs: Legion, Fortnite, NBA 2K21, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Control, Doom Eternal and Marvel’s Avengers.

There are other big games on the way in the days after the Series X and S launch, in particular Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Cyberpunk 2077. On top of all that, there are a bunch of other titles slated to arrive in the next few months that don’t yet have firm release dates.

Although Harmonix’s next rhythm game Fuser hasn’t been officially announced for Series X and S, it’ll be out November 10th, and will most likely be playable on those consoles through backwards compatibility. The same goes for the remake of XIII.

Although there’ll be a gaping hole in the launch lineup after Microsoft delayed Halo Infinite to 2021, you won’t be short of games to play if you pick up an Xbox Series X or Series S on day one. Game Pass, which’ll soon include access to a host of EA games at no extra cost, is looking like more of a great deal than ever too.

