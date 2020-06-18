'Cyberpunk 2077' is delayed yet again until November 19th

While the new date might be frustrating for those who are eager to play it, you won’t have to wait too much longer to find out more about what’s in store. A Night City Wire livestream that’ll provide a deeper look into the game takes place on June 25th. CD Projekt Red also noted that it’s given some journalists access to Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll be able to check out their previews right after the stream ends.

When November 19th does roll around, Cyberpunk 2077 will drop on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It’s also scheduled to hit Google Stadia by the end of the year. The delay also shunts Cyberpunk 2077 to around the time when PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are expected to hit shelves -- both have a holiday 2020 release window. You’ll be able to play it on those consoles at the outset, but you might have to wait a bit longer for an enhanced next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077.