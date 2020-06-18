'Cyberpunk 2077' is delayed yet again until November 19th

CD Projekt Red has postponed Cyberpunk 2077 yet again. It moved the release date back another two long months, from September 17th to November 19th.
An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020
The retro-futuristic RPG is ready in terms of gameplay and content, but the studio suggests it needs a bit of extra time to make sure all of Cyberpunk 2077's intricate systems work harmoniously, squish a ton of bugs and balance the mechanics. CD Projekt Red previously delayed the game from April 16th to September for not-dissimilar reasons.