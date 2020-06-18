Latest in Gaming

Image credit: CD Projekt Red

'Cyberpunk 2077' is delayed yet again until November 19th

But at least you'll get to learn a bit more about what's in store next week.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
27m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has postponed Cyberpunk 2077 yet again. It moved the release date back another two long months, from September 17th to November 19th.

The retro-futuristic RPG is ready in terms of gameplay and content, but the studio suggests it needs a bit of extra time to make sure all of Cyberpunk 2077's intricate systems work harmoniously, squish a ton of bugs and balance the mechanics. CD Projekt Red previously delayed the game from April 16th to September for not-dissimilar reasons.

While the new date might be frustrating for those who are eager to play it, you won’t have to wait too much longer to find out more about what’s in store. A Night City Wire livestream that’ll provide a deeper look into the game takes place on June 25th. CD Projekt Red also noted that it’s given some journalists access to Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll be able to check out their previews right after the stream ends.

When November 19th does roll around, Cyberpunk 2077 will drop on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It’s also scheduled to hit Google Stadia by the end of the year. The delay also shunts Cyberpunk 2077 to around the time when PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are expected to hit shelves -- both have a holiday 2020 release window. You’ll be able to play it on those consoles at the outset, but you might have to wait a bit longer for an enhanced next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077.

In this article: cyberpunk 2077, cyberpunk2077, cd projekt red, cdprojektred, ps4, ps5, xbox one, playstation 4, playstation4, playstation 5, playstation5, stadia, google stadia, googlestadia, pc, xboxone, xbox series x, xboxseriesx, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

View
Apple launches its in-store trade-in program for Macs

Apple launches its in-store trade-in program for Macs

View
Google's latest Chrome extension helps you link directly to a piece of website text

Google's latest Chrome extension helps you link directly to a piece of website text

View
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets blood pressure monitoring

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets blood pressure monitoring

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr