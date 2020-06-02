Latest in Gaming

'Cyberpunk 2077' Night City Wire livestream delayed to June 25th

The preview is delayed due to ongoing protests.
Ann Smajstrla
39m ago
The Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream will now occur June 25th in light of recent anti-racism protests. Scheduled as part of Summer Game Fest, the event was originally set for June 11th and would have given fans a new look at CD Projekt Red’s forthcoming RPG.

“We still look forward to sharing new information about CP’77, but more important discussions are happening right now and we want them to be heard. We wholeheartedly stand against racism, intolerance and violence. Black Lives Matter,” the Cyberpunk 2077 account tweeted Tuesday.

The delay follows similar decisions from other game companies -- Sony postponed a scheduled PlayStation 5 stream, and EA Sports delayed a preview of Madden NFL 21.

