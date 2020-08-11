Latest in Gaming

Image credit: 343 Industries / Microsoft

'Halo Infinite' will not be an Xbox Series X launch title

Microsoft has delayed the exclusive to 2021.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Halo Infinite
343 Industries / Microsoft

The Xbox Series X’s big first-party exclusive won’t be ready in time for the console’s launch this November. Microsoft and 343 Industries announced today they’re delaying Halo Infinite to 2021. The two had previously planned to release the game this holiday season.

As you might have guessed, the coronavirus pandemic is partly to blame for the delay. “The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us this year,” said 343 Industries Studio Head Chris Lee.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work from out team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges,” Lee continued. “However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.”

Halo Infinite is far from the only title to be affected by its developers working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Former Halo series developer Bungie delayed its upcoming Beyond Light expansion for Destiny 2 for the same reasons. Earlier this month, League of Legends and Valorant developer Riot Games gave its employees a week off to recharge from the demands of working from home. With Infinite delayed, Xbox fans will have to be content playing cross-platform titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Destiny 2 on their new next-generation console for the time being.

