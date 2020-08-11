'Halo Infinite' will not be an Xbox Series X launch title

The Xbox Series X’s big first-party exclusive won’t be ready in time for the console’s launch this November. Microsoft and 343 Industries announced today they’re delaying Halo Infinite to 2021. The two had previously planned to release the game this holiday season.
Halo Infinite Development Update pic.twitter.com/TFZvXhRN9f— Halo (@Halo) August 11, 2020
As you might have guessed, the coronavirus pandemic is partly to blame for the delay. “The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us this year,” said 343 Industries Studio Head Chris Lee.