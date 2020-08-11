'Halo Infinite' will not be an Xbox Series X launch title

“I want to acknowledge the hard work from out team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges,” Lee continued. “However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.”

Halo Infinite is far from the only title to be affected by its developers working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Former Halo series developer Bungie delayed its upcoming Beyond Light expansion for Destiny 2 for the same reasons. Earlier this month, League of Legends and Valorant developer Riot Games gave its employees a week off to recharge from the demands of working from home. With Infinite delayed, Xbox fans will have to be content playing cross-platform titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Destiny 2 on their new next-generation console for the time being.