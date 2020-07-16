Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Bungie

'Destiny 2' Beyond Light expansion delayed to November 10th

The Season of Arrivals will last a little longer.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
1h ago
Destiny 2 Beyond Light gameplay trailer screenshot
Bungie

Bungie has delayed the launch of Beyond Light, the next chapter of Destiny 2, to November 10th. The expansion was originally scheduled to land on September 22nd. Beyond Light is a major installment in the living, online game, and it’s meant to kick off a new year of narrative arcs and content for Destiny 2.

In a blog post announcing the delay, Bungie community manager DeeJ obliquely pinned it on the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic,” the post reads. “We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.”

This means Bungie will have to extend the current Destiny 2 content season, called Season of Arrivals, by about two months. The studio will reveal more details about its plans for both Beyond Light and Season of Arrivals over the coming weeks.

Beyond Light is poised to be an epic addition that builds upon storylines from the original Destiny. It brings back The Stranger, an important character in the first game, in a battle against the Darkness and a new Fallen enemy named Eramis.

It’s also the first chapter in a trilogy that will shepherd Destiny 2 into the next console generation. According to Bungie’s original release timeline, Beyond Light will be followed by The Witch Queen in 2021 and Lightfall in 2022. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, meanwhile, are due to land this holiday.

In this article: destiny 2, bungie, delay, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
