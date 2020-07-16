'Destiny 2' Beyond Light expansion delayed to November 10th

“The past few months have been a challenge and will continue to be during this pandemic,” the post reads. “We’ve learned to create together in a new way, by having to work apart from one another. Despite these hurdles, we’re still committed to the same level of quality that our fans expect.”

This means Bungie will have to extend the current Destiny 2 content season, called Season of Arrivals, by about two months. The studio will reveal more details about its plans for both Beyond Light and Season of Arrivals over the coming weeks.

Beyond Light is poised to be an epic addition that builds upon storylines from the original Destiny. It brings back The Stranger, an important character in the first game, in a battle against the Darkness and a new Fallen enemy named Eramis.

It’s also the first chapter in a trilogy that will shepherd Destiny 2 into the next console generation. According to Bungie’s original release timeline, Beyond Light will be followed by The Witch Queen in 2021 and Lightfall in 2022. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, meanwhile, are due to land this holiday.