The next chapter of 'Destiny 2' begins September 22nd with 'Beyond Light'

Bungie is finally ready to reveal what the next year of Destiny 2 entails, and apparently that includes a hearkening back to the very first game. The studio is launching Destiny 2: Beyond Light on September 22nd, and it will see The Stranger (a pivotal character in D1) come to aid Guardians against a new foe as the Darkness arrives in earnest, including another pyramid ship (like what you saw in Shadowkeep). The Stranger has seen a situation where the Darkness won, and she’s determined not to let it happen here.
There aren’t many details at this point, but you will wield the Darkness through abilities like Stasis and take on adventures on Jupiter’s moon Europa. Bungie has also discussed more aggressive rotation of content in the game, so underused activities may disappear into the “vault” and aren’t guaranteed to come back.