'Halo Infinite' gameplay trailer shows off Master Chief's grappling hook

At long last, Microsoft has given Halo fans their first look at gameplay from the next title in the long-running franchise. It didn’t waste any time during today’s Xbox Games Showcase as it kicked off the stream with a look at the Halo Infinite campaign.

It has that classic Halo aesthetic of an alien planet filled with enemies and that iconic assault rifle with which you can take them down. Master Chief can scoot around the landscape in a Warthog and he has a grappling hook that he can use on the environment, as well as on enemies and items. You’ll have a detailed map through which you can find missions and upgrades too. As you might expect, the visuals look great.