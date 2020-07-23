Latest in Gear

Image credit: Microsoft

Watch Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase with us at 11:40AM ET

We'll chat over all of the news live, including Halo Infinite gameplay.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
1h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Xbox Series X
Microsoft

Get ready for a slew of game news from Microsoft today. The company is holding its next Xbox Games Showcase as part of the Summer Game Fest today at noon Eastern. We’re expecting to see the first campaign footage from Halo Infinite, as well as updates on more upcoming games for the Xbox Series X. And yes, Microsoft says there will be plenty of world premieres too (and don’t worry, there won’t be any any hardware or business news getting in the way).

Watch along with our live commentary on the stream above starting at 11:40AM Eastern. I’ll be joined by Engadget video producer Chris Schodt, host of our uber geeky Upscaled videos. And if, for some reason, you don’t want to hear our brilliant insights, you can also watch the show at the usual places, including the Xbox site, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch. Sadly, Microsoft’s Mixer shut down yesterday, so be sure to find another solution if you were relying on that in the past.

In this article: Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Games Showcase, Summer Games Fest, news, gear, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2020 Back-to-School Guide

View
Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

Plex adds more than 80 free live TV channels

View
Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

Space Force official logo and motto unveiled

View
Watch Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase with us at 11:40AM ET

Watch Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase with us at 11:40AM ET

View
Amazon adds car insurance to its absurd list of services

Amazon adds car insurance to its absurd list of services

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr