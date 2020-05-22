Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Summer Game Fest

Summer Games Fest will host AAA and indie game streams in June and July

They'll put a spotlight on upcoming indie and AAA games, handpicked by the organizers.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
24m ago
Summer Game Fest
Summer Game Fest

Geoff Keighley of The Game Awards launched Summer Game Fest in May as an all-digital gaming festival, which is comprised of several events within a four-month period. The first two took place on May 12th and 13th, and now its organizers have announced that they have scheduled two major Developer Showcase events for June 22nd and July 20th.

Keighley and the team from Day of the Devs — an annual indie game showcase that was supposed to be part of GDC — selected upcoming indie and AAA video games to highlight at the upcoming events. They’ll be livestreaming gameplay from the selected titles, as well as various video game news and musical performances. Day of the Devs co-founder Tim Schafer said each showcase will be jam-packed with extended gameplay previews and surprise debuts.

The organizers don’t have a comprehensive list of participants yet, since they’re still accepting submissions from indie developers. But they’ve already revealed a list of confirmed participants that include Akupara Games, Annapurna Interactive, The Behemoth, Finji, Kowloon Nights, Longhand Electric, MWM Interactive, Panic, Sabotage Studio, Skybound Games, Team17, thatgamecompany, Tribute Games and ustwo games.

Viewers can stream the Developer Showcases on the Summer Game Fest website, as well as on Facebook Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

