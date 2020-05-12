Summer Game Fest's first new game reveal starts at noon ET

With E3 canceled, the all-digital Summer Game Fest is supposed to keep a link going between the gaming community and companies looking to show off their upcoming releases. It was announced at the beginning of May ahead of the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal, and two Geoff Keighley-hosted events are on the schedule for this week. The first one is set to go off later today, May 12th, at 12 PM ET. All we know is that this will feature a “surprise game reveal.”

The next day, May 13th, at 11 AM ET, there will be a showcase event and accompanying interview with SGF curator Geoff Keighley. The Game Fest calendar shows a few other linked events including EA Play, the Steam Game Festival and a Cyberpunk 2077 showcase scheduled for June, but there should be more stuff like this popping up between now and the big Gamescom finale in August.