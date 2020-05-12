Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Summer Game Fest

Summer Game Fest's first new game reveal starts at noon ET

'Sunrise Reveal #1' precedes Wednesday's showcase and interview.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
21m ago
Comments
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Summer Game Fest
Summer Game Fest

With E3 canceled, the all-digital Summer Game Fest is supposed to keep a link going between the gaming community and companies looking to show off their upcoming releases. It was announced at the beginning of May ahead of the Xbox Series X gameplay reveal, and two Geoff Keighley-hosted events are on the schedule for this week. The first one is set to go off later today, May 12th, at 12 PM ET. All we know is that this will feature a “surprise game reveal.”

The next day, May 13th, at 11 AM ET, there will be a showcase event and accompanying interview with SGF curator Geoff Keighley. The Game Fest calendar shows a few other linked events including EA Play, the Steam Game Festival and a Cyberpunk 2077 showcase scheduled for June, but there should be more stuff like this popping up between now and the big Gamescom finale in August.

In this article: summer game fest, geoff keighley, the game awards, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
22 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AirPods Pro are at their lowest Amazon price ever

AirPods Pro are at their lowest Amazon price ever

View
Sony's latest soundbar mimics spatial audio with a 3.1 setup

Sony's latest soundbar mimics spatial audio with a 3.1 setup

View
This chip plays ‘Doom’ and nothing else

This chip plays ‘Doom’ and nothing else

View
3D atom mapping helps investigate the origins of life

3D atom mapping helps investigate the origins of life

View
Thunderbolt flaw lets hackers steal your data in 'five minutes'

Thunderbolt flaw lets hackers steal your data in 'five minutes'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr