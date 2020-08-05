Riot Games gives its employees a week off to recharge

Riot Games will largely be inactive on the week of August 10th: In an announcement posted on its website, it said the company is taking that week off to “disconnect, recharge and reboot.” The developer released Valorant, a first-person shooter and its first game that’s not set in the League of Legends universe, a few months ago. It also rolled out a number of LoL-related titles. Riot admits in its post that “tending to so many new games is a delicate balance,” especially with the added stress of having to work from home — making it hard for employees to separate “work” and “life” — due to COVID—19.
Part of the announcement reads: