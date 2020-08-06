'Doom Eternal' is getting a free next-gen upgrade

You can add Doom Eternal and Elder Scrolls Online to the list of games that’ll have free next-generation upgrades. If you have bought either title on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’ll get the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X version at no extra cost whenever they arrive.
Bethesda plans to reveal more details about the upcoming next-gen versions in the near future, including the updates it’s making to Doom Eternal and Elder Scrolls Online as well as when you should expect to play them. For what it’s worth, a digital version of QuakeCon starts tomorrow.