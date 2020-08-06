'Doom Eternal' is getting a free next-gen upgrade

The publisher said it’s working on backwards compatibility for both games too. So, fingers crossed that even if the PS5 and XSX upgrades aren’t available when the consoles are released this fall, you’ll still get to play the titles on them sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Bethesda said players will get free upgrades for all of the other games it’s updating for PS5 and Xbox Series X. It’s not confirming what those titles are just yet, but one would imagine Skyrim is among them. Much like with Grand Theft Auto V, it seems that’ll make its way to every conceivable platform for the rest of time. You’ll probably be able to play Skyrim on a digital contact lens at some point, so why not new consoles?