'GTA V' is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021

One of the games new PlayStation 5 owners will be able to play after the console launches this holiday season is Grand Theft Auto V. To kick off its PlayStation 5 livestream, Sony announced an enhanced and expanded port of Rockstar’s immensely popular open-world game that will launch in the second half of 2021. The company said PlayStation 5 owners will get the game’s online component, GTA Online, for free at launch. What’s more, current PS4 GTA V owners will get $1 million in GTA cash every month until the PlayStation 5 port comes out next year.

In a blog post, Sony said the port will feature a variety of technical and visual improvements, as well as performance enhancements. They’ll also be new GTA Online content exclusive to the new version.