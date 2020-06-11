Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Rockstar Games

'GTA V' is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021

The PlayStation 3-era game continues to find new life.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
28m ago
Grand Theft Auto V
Rockstar Games

One of the games new PlayStation 5 owners will be able to play after the console launches this holiday season is Grand Theft Auto V. To kick off its PlayStation 5 livestream, Sony announced an enhanced and expanded port of Rockstar’s immensely popular open-world game that will launch in the second half of 2021. The company said PlayStation 5 owners will get the game’s online component, GTA Online, for free at launch. What’s more, current PS4 GTA V owners will get $1 million in GTA cash every month until the PlayStation 5 port comes out next year.

In a blog post, Sony said the port will feature a variety of technical and visual improvements, as well as performance enhancements. They’ll also be new GTA Online content exclusive to the new version.

The longevity of GTA V is an impressive feat when you consider the game first launched in 2013 on the seventh generation consoles. It hasn’t lost any steam since. The allure of GTA Online has kept thousands of people playing the game to this day.

