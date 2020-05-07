Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Codemasters

'Dirt 5' will arrive in October

It's the first game in the main Dirt series since 2017.
Just a few days after announcing it won’t release any more major updates for Dirt Rally 2.0, Codemasters has unveiled the next game in the franchise. Dirt 5 will include new features and “no two races will be the same,” according to the publisher. It’ll be available in October.

The announcement trailer uses footage captured in-game, offering an early look at what racing sims will look like on next-generation consoles. It shows races taking place across a range of locales, from New York and China to Norway and Brazil.

It’s the first main series Dirt game since Dirt 4 in 2017 (as the name suggests, 2019’s Dirt Rally 2.0 was more focused on rallying and rallycross). As with all the other games revealed at Microsoft’s Xbox event Thursday, Dirt 5 is optimized for the upcoming Series X. It’s a Smart Delivery game, meaning you’ll only need to buy it once, and whether you play on Xbox One or Xbox Series X, the version you have will be optimized for that console.

