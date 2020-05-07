'Dirt 5' will arrive in October

Just a few days after announcing it won’t release any more major updates for Dirt Rally 2.0, Codemasters has unveiled the next game in the franchise. Dirt 5 will include new features and “no two races will be the same,” according to the publisher. It’ll be available in October.

The announcement trailer uses footage captured in-game, offering an early look at what racing sims will look like on next-generation consoles. It shows races taking place across a range of locales, from New York and China to Norway and Brazil.