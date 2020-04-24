'Uncharted' is a perfect globe-trotting break from quarantine

Honestly, I’m not sure why I never got into the Uncharted series before the coronavirus quarantine. I’d always notice when one was released and think to myself, “I should give that series a shot, it looks fun” and then just never find the motivation to actually, you know, buy it. But now that the lockdown is in place, I have run out of excuses -- what with Sony offering both the Uncharted Collection (remasters of the first three games) as well as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End for free. And, just like every time I die in-game, I know I should have pulled the trigger sooner.
The Uncharted series follows the adventures of one Nathan Drake, a globe-trotting, treasure-hunting rapscallion voiced by Nolan North (though you’d swear it was Nathan Fillion.) Drake is the descendant of famed English explorer Sir Francis Drake and a modern day Indiana Jones. Well, not exactly like Dr. Jones. Nathan spends more of his time taking priceless artifacts out of museums than putting them back in. Despite the dubious legality of his profession, Nathan Drake is very much the hero. And in these frightening and uncertain times, it’s reassuring to know exactly who the good guys are.