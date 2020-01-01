Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Naughty Dog

'Journey' and Uncharted remasters will be free on PS4, no PS Plus required

Sony also set up a $10 million fund to support indie developers.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
53m ago
A still from Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
Naughty Dog

Sony has announced a Play At Home initiative, through which it's giving away free games while folks are sheltering indoors and helping out indie developers who’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Starting tomorrow at 11pm ET/8pm PT, you'll be able to claim Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey at no cost, even if you aren't a PS Plus subscriber. The former is a collection of Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception remastered for PS4.

The offerings are a little different in Germany and China, where gamers can snag Knack 2 and Journey gratis. If you claim the games by May 5th at 8pm PT, they'll be yours for good. But actually getting them on your console might take a little longer than you'd normally expect, since Sony has temporarily capped download speeds in the US and Europe.

Meanwhile, Sony Interactive Entertainment has set up a $10 million fund to support indie developers during this particularly trying time. It'll reveal more details about that in the near future.

