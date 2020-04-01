Since the start of the year, Sony has given PlayStation Plus subscribers the chance to play some of the PS4's best games for free. That trend continues this month with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End as one of the free PS Plus games subscribers can download in April. If you grabbed the Nathan Drake Collection when it was available in January, this is a good chance to see how the story ends. The timing is also fortuitous since Naughty Dog's next game, The Last of Us Part II, comes out at the end of next month.
‘Uncharted 4' is free on PlayStation Plus in April
See how Drake’s story ends.
For people who have already played Uncharted 4, the other free game in April is Dirt Rally 2.0. While it won't appeal to everyone, race sim fans will likely find a lot to like about the rally car game.
If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you'll be able to download Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 starting on April 7th, with both games available until May 4th. In the meantime, you still have the chance to grab the excellent Shadow of the Colossus remake for free until April 6th.