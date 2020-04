‘Uncharted 4' is free on PlayStation Plus in April

For people who have already played Uncharted 4, the other free game in April is Dirt Rally 2.0. While it won't appeal to everyone, race sim fans will likely find a lot to like about the rally car game.

If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you'll be able to download Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 starting on April 7th, with both games available until May 4th. In the meantime, you still have the chance to grab the excellent Shadow of the Colossus remake for free until April 6th.