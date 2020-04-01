Latest in Gaming

Image credit:

‘Uncharted 4' is free on PlayStation Plus in April

See how Drake’s story ends.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
42m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Naughty Dog

Since the start of the year, Sony has given PlayStation Plus subscribers the chance to play some of the PS4's best games for free. That trend continues this month with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End as one of the free PS Plus games subscribers can download in April. If you grabbed the Nathan Drake Collection when it was available in January, this is a good chance to see how the story ends. The timing is also fortuitous since Naughty Dog's next game, The Last of Us Part II, comes out at the end of next month.

For people who have already played Uncharted 4, the other free game in April is Dirt Rally 2.0. While it won't appeal to everyone, race sim fans will likely find a lot to like about the rally car game.


If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you'll be able to download Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0 starting on April 7th, with both games available until May 4th. In the meantime, you still have the chance to grab the excellent Shadow of the Colossus remake for free until April 6th.

In this article: av, gaming, naughty dog, PlayStation, PlayStation 4, playstation plus, sony, uncharted, Uncharted 4, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

FCC will require phone carriers to authenticate calls by June 2021

View
T-Mobile completes Sprint merger

T-Mobile completes Sprint merger

View
Xbox Series X and PS5: The new consoles are all about crazy fast storage

Xbox Series X and PS5: The new consoles are all about crazy fast storage

View
SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

View
Samsung's Galaxy S20 buyback scheme promises half your money back

Samsung's Galaxy S20 buyback scheme promises half your money back

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr