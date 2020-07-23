‘The Falconeer’ will be an Xbox Series X launch title

The aerial dog-fighting RPG The Falconeer will be a day-one Xbox Series X release title, Wired Productions announced today. The game debuted at XO19, and since then, it’s been called majestic, original, unique and distinctive. As part of today’s announcement, Wired released a new birds-eye view trailer.

As you might guess, you’ll take on the role of falconer, riding on the back of a giant bird of prey as you explore a steampunk world made entirely of oceans and island civilizations. You’ll take on missions like clearing mines from shipping lanes as you battle ground-based enemies and other falconers. You’ll gain energy as you race toward the ocean, but crashing into the water will cost you.