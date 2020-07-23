Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Wired Productions

‘The Falconeer’ will be an Xbox Series X launch title

The aerial dog-fighting RPG has been called majestic, unique and distinctive.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
25m ago
The Falconeer
Wired Productions

The aerial dog-fighting RPG The Falconeer will be a day-one Xbox Series X release title, Wired Productions announced today. The game debuted at XO19, and since then, it’s been called majestic, original, unique and distinctive. As part of today’s announcement, Wired released a new birds-eye view trailer.

As you might guess, you’ll take on the role of falconer, riding on the back of a giant bird of prey as you explore a steampunk world made entirely of oceans and island civilizations. You’ll take on missions like clearing mines from shipping lanes as you battle ground-based enemies and other falconers. You’ll gain energy as you race toward the ocean, but crashing into the water will cost you.

One of the most unique things about The Falconeer is that it was made entirely by one person. Developer Tomas Sala came up with the gameplay, programming, art, graphics and lore. That’s not unheard of, but it is super unusual in 2020.

The game is available for pre-order now. It will arrive with Xbox Series X this holiday season, but you’ll be able to play it on any Xbox device. The day-one edition will sell for $39.99 (€39.99 / £34.99), and it will include a custom reversible sleeve, lenticular card, sticker sheet, a digital download of the soundtrack and a digital game guide.

