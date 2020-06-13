'XIII' remake heads to modern consoles on November 10th

The modern remake of XIII, the early 2000’s first-person shooter based on the Belgian graphic novel of the same name, will finally be available for PC and the latest consoles this holiday season after a year-long delay. A remake of the game is heading to the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC/Mac on November 10th — there’s even a limited edition coming out with a metal case, 3 art cards and 13 in-game weapon skins in addition to a copy of the game itself.

XIII revolves around a man who awakens with amnesia and finds himself being hunted by the FBI for assassinating the president. The remake, which was developed by PlayMagic and published by Microids, stays true to the original by using cel-shaded graphics. Its developer also remastered the original game soundtrack and the original actors’ voices for the game.