'Watch Dogs: Legion' lets you be anyone, if you put in the work

The utility of your 20-strong person team will become apparent as the game moves forward. While I only had three hours, I saw how a few key recruits can positively effect outcomes. I sent my chosen operative in to disable a building’s security system but she was arrested. However, having a lawyer on board shortens the amount of in-game time it takes for her to become available again. Same goes for a recruit who is injured during a mission — if you have a healthcare professional on the roster, they’re getting out of the hospital a lot quicker.

That doesn’t mean they’re invulnerable, though. If your character dies while on a mission, they’re not coming back.

During my playthrough, I found that stealth and using “Tech” items were far more useful than running and gunning. For starters, your weapons — including your fists — are far less damaging against armored guards whose job it is to ruin your day. Plus, your foes are a bit more punishing than in the previous game. Instead, I would often send a spider drone through a heating vent to disable a security door and then quietly tiptoe past them. Money can be earned to unlock new Tech packages throughout the game, which provide better tools to hack drones or fire missiles from the sky (should the need arise), by completing certain tasks but also buy ferrying packages around the city using a hacked delivery drone.

As someone who was born in London and has lived close by my entire life, I feel like Ubisoft has done an impressive job of recreating the city. It’s not 100-percent faithful, but you are required to explore central London and its outskirts to unlock all of the game’s content. As you do, side missions will appear, like defacing a huge digital advertising board to display a pro-DedSec message, amongst others. All of the major landmarks are there, even if they are adorned with giant signs of the respective in-game megacorps. Tube stations also provide local Quick Travel spots, reducing the need to quick-hack driverless cars and set the way-point to navigate to your destination.

It’s hard to say whether the “play as anyone” mechanic will make the game feel truly open as the story progresses — it can feel forced when you know you need a certain person to unlock a storyline — but early impressions are encouraging. The choice is massive, and who knows if you’ll need a broker who has skills with crypto skimming. London is a city defined by its diversity and I’m pleased to say that was captured in my limited time with the game — especially in regards to swearing. It’s crammed full of it.

If you’re a fan of pubs, how Brits say “wanker” and love the idea of football (soccer) hooliganism, Watch Dogs: Legion has totally got you covered, fam.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on October 29th on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Stadia. The company says it will also come to next-generation consoles, but dates may vary.