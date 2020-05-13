'Fortnite' will be a PS5 and Xbox Series X launch title

Epic Games is far from done with Fortnite. The publisher is bringing the ultra-popular battle royale to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as a launch title for both consoles later this year. What’s more, it plans to migrate Fortnite to the impressive Unreal Engine 5 in mid-2021, which should enhance the game’s visuals and greatly expand its capabilities.

Given that all current Fortnite players can play with and against each other no matter the platform they’re on, it seems likely that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will have cross-platform capabilities too. In fact, Epic has doubled down on its cross-play vision.