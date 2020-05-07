Fortnite officially kicks off 'Party Royale' with deadmau5 and Steve Aoki

Fortnite first previewed its weapons-free “Party Royale” last week with a live concert set from Jordan Fisher and Diplo. Now it’s launching the mode officially with the Party Royale Premiere concert featuring Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5. Each artist will perform their own sets for the concert, which kicks off on the main stage on Friday, May 8th starting at 9 PM ET and running until 10 PM ET.

Party Royale mode removes guns and building mechanics from Fortnite, transforming the island into an idyllic hangout site. The concert on the giant main stage is the featured event, but you can do other activities like boat racing and skydiving. Fortnite is also offering free “party favors” in the forms of the “Neon Wings Back Bling,” available to anyone who logs in between May 8th at 6 PM and May 11th at 10 PM.