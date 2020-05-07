Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games

Fortnite officially kicks off 'Party Royale' with deadmau5 and Steve Aoki

It's celebrating 350 million players and 3.2 billion hours played in April.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
43m ago
Fortnite Party Royale concert 350 million certified players
Epic Games

Fortnite first previewed its weapons-free “Party Royale” last week with a live concert set from Jordan Fisher and Diplo. Now it’s launching the mode officially with the Party Royale Premiere concert featuring Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5. Each artist will perform their own sets for the concert, which kicks off on the main stage on Friday, May 8th starting at 9 PM ET and running until 10 PM ET.

Party Royale mode removes guns and building mechanics from Fortnite, transforming the island into an idyllic hangout site. The concert on the giant main stage is the featured event, but you can do other activities like boat racing and skydiving. Fortnite is also offering free “party favors” in the forms of the “Neon Wings Back Bling,” available to anyone who logs in between May 8th at 6 PM and May 11th at 10 PM.

There will be no queue unlike previous in-game shows, so you can jump in whenever and catch the artist performing at that time. If you miss the live show, it will be rebroadcast as an encore on May 9th from 2 PM ET to 3 PM ET. As with the live concert, you’ll be able to join the encore at any time.

Epic Games is also celebrating 350 million registered players and said that users spent 3.2 billion hours in the game in April alone. The free-to-play title now has more monthly active players than Grand Theft Auto V, according to SuperData Research.

In this article: Epic Games, Fortnite, 350 million players, party royale, concert, deadmau5, dillon francis, steve aoki, news, gaming
