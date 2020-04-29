Latest in Gaming

Fortnite's leaked Party Mode invites you to leave weapons behind

Epic confirmed the existence of the new gameplay mode.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Fortnite
Epic Games

If you use Fortnite as a way to socialize and relax with friends, Epic Games is working on what could be the perfect palate cleanser after a couple of battle royale rounds. Based on evidence found by Fornite's data mining community, the studio plans to add a new non-competitive mode that will allow you to hang out with your friends without worrying about winning. 

Much of the credit for the discovery goes to Lucas7yoshi, one of Fortnite's more prolific data miners. Looking through the game's code, they found an image of a a new map called Papaya (above) linked to an upcoming limited-time gameplay mode called Party Royale. Additional details suggest the mode won't involve any shooting and that you may be able to play minigames with other players. 

In a statement to Polygon, Epic confirmed the existence of the new mode, saying, "Party Royale is a new experimental and evolving space. Leave your weapons and mats behind."

Players who want a break from shooting strangers can already play Fortnite Creativethe game's sandbox mode. But it sounds like the Party Royale mode will provide more direction to players who to want catch up with their friends without the usual stress of a battle royale match.   

