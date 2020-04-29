Fortnite's leaked Party Mode invites you to leave weapons behind

If you use Fortnite as a way to socialize and relax with friends, Epic Games is working on what could be the perfect palate cleanser after a couple of battle royale rounds. Based on evidence found by Fornite's data mining community, the studio plans to add a new non-competitive mode that will allow you to hang out with your friends without worrying about winning.

think this is the party royale pic.twitter.com/GXVM8PAkwz — Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) April 29, 2020

Much of the credit for the discovery goes to Lucas7yoshi, one of Fortnite's more prolific data miners. Looking through the game's code, they found an image of a a new map called Papaya (above) linked to an upcoming limited-time gameplay mode called Party Royale. Additional details suggest the mode won't involve any shooting and that you may be able to play minigames with other players.