Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic

Diplo hosts live Major Lazer set in Fortnite's Party Royale mode

The new Party Mode launched earlier this week.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fortnite
Epic

So what’s next after an in-game concert experience from Travis Scott? For Fortnite, it’s apparently an attempt at a live DJ set hosted by actor Jordan Fisher and Diplo. It started at 9 PM ET and is playing in the game’s weapon-free Party Mode that launched this week. If you don’t want to load up Fortnite and see it in the game, you can also watch live on Twitch.

It’s not nearly the experience that Travis Scott’s Astronomical setup was, but players can equip Major Lazer gear from the game’s store and hop around while Diplo’s setup plays as a huge video above the arena. With concert touring on hold due to the coronavirus and artists looking for new ways to connect with their fans, this may just be the first of many. From the sound of things, Epic has other acts lined up for the future, so stay tuned.

Update: And just like that, the show is over. You can see a replay of the event on Twitch though, with the live set starting about one hour into the video recording.

In this article: Major Lazer, party royale, Fortnite, Diplo, news, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

Google's image results will soon tell you more about what you're seeing

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
Microsoft hopes its ‘Planetary Computer’ will preserve biodiversity

Microsoft hopes its ‘Planetary Computer’ will preserve biodiversity

View
Infinity Ward removes, then brings back bounties in 'Call of Duty: Warzone'

Infinity Ward removes, then brings back bounties in 'Call of Duty: Warzone'

View
Automatic to shut down and end support for its car diagnostics dongle

Automatic to shut down and end support for its car diagnostics dongle

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr