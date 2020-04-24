Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' concert drew 12.3 million concurrent viewers

The first showing of Travis Scott’s in-game Fortnite concert has concluded, and according to Epic Games, more than 12.3 million players logged in at once to experience it. A few captured streams of the event, so if you’d like to check it out without waiting around for one for one of the upcoming showtimes for Astronomical, you can see it below.

Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott's Astronomical, an all-time record!



The concurrent number would be a nice bump over the 10 million or so who were said to have tuned in for a Marshmello performance last year, and in a world without live concerts, present the game arena as an interesting location to host shared experiences.