Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games

Travis Scott's 'Fortnite' concert drew 12.3 million concurrent viewers

The 'Astronomical' performance will replay several times this weekend.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
16m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Travis Scott x Fortnite
Epic Games

The first showing of Travis Scott’s in-game Fortnite concert has concluded, and according to Epic Games, more than 12.3 million players logged in at once to experience it. A few captured streams of the event, so if you’d like to check it out without waiting around for one for one of the upcoming showtimes for Astronomical, you can see it below.

The concurrent number would be a nice bump over the 10 million or so who were said to have tuned in for a Marshmello performance last year, and in a world without live concerts, present the game arena as an interesting location to host shared experiences.

Upcoming show times:

Friday, April 24th 10 AM ET

Saturday, April 25th 12 AM ET

Saturday, April 25th 11 AM ET

Saturday, April 25th 6 PM ET

In this article: Fortnite, Epic Games, Travis Scott, astronomical, concert, news, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

Hitting the Books: How 'universal' stem cells might fix our brains

View
A VR workout app killed my quads

A VR workout app killed my quads

View
Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

Tesla competitor Polestar 2 will start at $59,900 in the US

View
Portable 'cold plasma' wand prototype could destroy germs in seconds

Portable 'cold plasma' wand prototype could destroy germs in seconds

View
LG will unveil its new Velvet smartphone in May

LG will unveil its new Velvet smartphone in May

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr