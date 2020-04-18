Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Epic Games

Travis Scott is going on tour in 'Fortnite' starting April 23rd

He'll also have in-game items and rewards.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
10m ago
Travis Scott's 'Astronomical' experience in 'Fortnite'
Epic Games

Travis Scott is taking a different approach to virtual concerts in the pandemic era: he’s going on tour in Fortnite. Epic has revealed that the rap star is launching an “Astronomical” experience in the battle royale game that includes both performances and in-game rewards. You’ll have five “other-worldly” shows inspired by the work of Cactus Jack, with the first due in the Americas on April 23rd at 7PM Eastern. European and Middle Eastern gamers can see a show on April 24th at 10AM Eastern (4PM CET), while a trio of shows will take place on April 25th for Asia and Oceania (12AM ET), Europe and Middle East (11AM ET) and the Americas (6PM ET).

You won’t have to wait as long for the in-game items. As of April 21st, you’ll have access to outfits, emotes and other Scott-themed goodies both in the shop and earned through Astronomical Challenges. If you do attend one of the shows, you can score a free Astroworld-themed glider as well as two loading screens.

This isn’t the first Fortnite music tie-in — just ask Marshmello fans. These kinds of appearances are rare, though, and Scott’s appearance still shows the clout Fortnite has in pop culture. It’s also an acknowledgment that artists may have to resort to unusual methods to stay in the spotlight while COVID-19 keeps people at home.

In this article: Fortnite, games, video games, battle royale, travis scott, Music, concerts, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Epic Games, news, gaming, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
