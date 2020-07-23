Latest in Gaming

'Tetris Effect' is coming to Xbox with co-op, online and multiplayer modes

And local multiplayer expansion is coming next summer.
Billy Steele
20m ago
Tetris Effect: Connected
Xbox

As part of its massive games showcase today, Microsoft announced Tetris Effect will make its Xbox debut this holiday season. A new version of the game, officially called Tetris Effect: Connected, will introduce co-op, competitive online and multiplayer game modes. The multiplayer option won’t arrive until next summer, but the expansion will be available as a free update to Connected and “all other existing versions” of the game.

Tetris Effect is already out on PS4, including a virtual reality version for PSVR. Tetris Effect: Connected will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows 10. It will also be available through Xbox Game Pass and Smart Delivery programs when it debuts in a few months.

