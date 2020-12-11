'Star Wars: Squadrons' update adds two new ships and custom match creation

EA has released a new patch for Star Wars: Squadrons on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Update 4.0 brings with it two new ships, the introduction of custom matches and a variety of bug fixes. Of those, likely the biggest addition is the inclusion of custom matchmaking.

As you might have guessed, the feature allows you to pick one of the seven currently available maps and tweak the game variables as you see fit. At the same time, developer EA Motive has added a custom server browser, allowing you to jump into personalized games created by other people. If you feel like you’ve seen everything Star Wars: Squadrons has to offer, a bit of variety might get you back into the game.