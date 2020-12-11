Latest in Gaming

'Star Wars: Squadrons' update adds two new ships and custom match creation

Say hello to the B-Wing and Tie Defender.
Star Wars: Squadrons
EA

EA has released a new patch for Star Wars: Squadrons on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Update 4.0 brings with it two new ships, the introduction of custom matches and a variety of bug fixes. Of those, likely the biggest addition is the inclusion of custom matchmaking.

As you might have guessed, the feature allows you to pick one of the seven currently available maps and tweak the game variables as you see fit. At the same time, developer EA Motive has added a custom server browser, allowing you to jump into personalized games created by other people. If you feel like you’ve seen everything Star Wars: Squadrons has to offer, a bit of variety might get you back into the game. 

The two new ships joining the game’s roster are the B-Wing and Tie Defender. The former needs no introduction: it made its first appearance in Return of the Jedi during the climactic final space battle over Endor. The Tie Defender, meanwhile, is more of a deep cut. If you played most of the LucasArts games in the 90s, you’ll recognize the Tie Defender from Star Wars: Tie Fighter

Outside of the update, EA Motive has also been tweaking how the game’s matchmaking works, with the goal of putting players in games that will end up close without making wait times too long. Star Wars Squadrons creative director Ian Frazier said the studio released several iterations of the same tweak on Friday, with the final one coming out late in the afternoon. For the most part, it seems the tweaking has led to faster queue times — though, as always, some people are complaining that they’ve seen longer wait times. “It’s a tricky balance to hit, so your feedback is welcome,” Frazier said. You can download Star Wars: Squadron’s 4.0 update for free. 

