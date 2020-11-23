'Ready Player Two' author is going on a virtual book tour in 'Roblox'

Real book tours aren’t practical during a pandemic, but the virtual kind might suit at least one author very nicely. Ernest Cline is showcasing his new novel Ready Player Two in a Roblox event, and it will appropriately include a treasure hunt. While it starts with a Q&A starring Cline and Roblox chief Dave Baszucki on December 1st at 1PM Eastern, you can also hunt across seven “experiences” to win gear specific to the Ready Player Two event. The presentation will offer some clues, but you’ll conveniently find some in advance if you read the book upon its November 24th debut.

You can already hang out in the event space, and those that do will get free themed merch “for a limited time.”