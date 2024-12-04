Fantasian, an Apple Arcade RPG, is now coming to consoles and PC

RPG fans who love Hironobu Sakaguchi's work may be familiar with Fantasian , a 2021 Apple Arcade exclusive. Now, Fantasian is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC on December 5.

As The Verge puts it, Fantasian is Final Fantasy in all but name. The port to these platforms is called Fantasian Neo Dimension and doesn't differ much from the original apart from added voice acting. The addition of voices will elevate the experience, and you'd be pleased to know that Square Enix is publishing this port, which ensures it gets the best treatment before release.

One unique mechanic Fantasian has is the Dimengeon, a portmanteau of dimension and dungeon. If you activate this device in-game, the random battles will be stored and waiting for you to fight. The Dimengeon has a limit, which means you'll have to face your foes eventually.