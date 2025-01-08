Former Annapurna Interactive staff are reportedly taking over publisher Private Division's game portfolio
Take-Two sold off the publisher of The Outer Worlds and Rollerdrome last year.
Ex-employees of Annapurna Interactive who quit en masse last year have reportedly found their next project. According to , the team is taking over the games and franchises of Private Division, a former Take-Two label that .
A new enterprise that doesn't have a name as yet is said to have been formed and it appears that some of the remaining 20 or so employees of Private Division will be laid off as part of the transition. Take-Two said in November that it had sold Private Division (which published The Outer Worlds and physical copies of Hades) to an unnamed buyer, reportedly a private equity firm called Haveli Investments.
Haveli is said to have brought in the former Annapurna employees in recent weeks and handed them the keys to Private Division's portfolio. That includes an upcoming cozy life sim based on The Lord of the Rings called , the series and a from Game Freak, which is best known for making Pokémon games.
The entire Annapurna Interactive staff after discussions to spin out the publisher from parent company Annapurna Pictures fell apart. The company then set out to replace the team.
Annapurna has a stellar track record in the indie realm, having published a string of highly regarded games such as Stray, Sayonara Wild Hearts, What Remains of Edith Finch, Cocoon and (slightly confusingly) Outer Wilds. So there's reason for optimism that its former staffers can do great things with the Private Division portfolio. Fingers crossed that this also somehow portends a future for OlliOlli and the brilliant Rollerdrome. Both were developed by Roll7, a that was under Private Division's umbrella.