Former Annapurna Interactive staff are reportedly taking over publisher Private Division's game portfolio

Ex-employees of Annapurna Interactive who quit en masse last year have reportedly found their next project. According to Bloomberg , the team is taking over the games and franchises of Private Division, a former Take-Two label that published indie games .

A new enterprise that doesn't have a name as yet is said to have been formed and it appears that some of the remaining 20 or so employees of Private Division will be laid off as part of the transition. Take-Two said in November that it had sold Private Division (which published The Outer Worlds and physical copies of Hades) to an unnamed buyer, reportedly a private equity firm called Haveli Investments.

Haveli is said to have brought in the former Annapurna employees in recent weeks and handed them the keys to Private Division's portfolio. That includes an upcoming cozy life sim based on The Lord of the Rings called Tales of the Shire , the Kerbal Space Program series and a new project from Game Freak, which is best known for making Pokémon games.

The entire Annapurna Interactive staff quit last summer after discussions to spin out the publisher from parent company Annapurna Pictures fell apart. The company then set out to replace the team.