Fortnite will let you play as Godzilla, if you're lucky

If your gaming plans for this weekend somehow don't involve stomping around as Godzilla in Fortnite , I don't know what to tell you. The legendary titan is dropping onto the island for a limited time starting on January 17, and you even might get the opportunity to take control of him.

According to developer Epic Games, there's a small chance that a portal will pop up on the map during Battle Royale matches. The first player to locate and jump into it will emerge as the magnificent beast. Godzilla can use a roar ability to reveal nearby players, use a stomp attack to send 'em flying and tear through buildings with a heat ray.

Godzilla is also a de facto boss for other players. They can attack weak spots to deliver extra damage and chip off collectible fragments that provide a health boost and dash charges. Epic has also brought the rail gun back into the game to help players take down the colossal critter. It appears that the event will run until the current season ends on February 21.

It wouldn't be Fortnite if there weren't a bunch of cosmetics that tie into the event. Players who have the current battle pass can unlock a reactive Godzilla skin by completing quests. The outfit will start glowing after you secure your first kill in a match and grow brighter after each elimination — so it might actually punish you for playing too well if you become more visible to enemies.

There's also a Kong and Mechagodzilla outfit bundle coming to the shop. The latter glows when you attack enemy players. The unveiling of that outfit in the event trailer is very funny, with Mechagodzilla stomping buildings until the camera zooms out to reveal a miniature city. I truly hope that's part of a new emote.