Fortnite’s new season leans heavily on heist mechanics

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Fortnite just announced the availability of Chapter 6: Season 2, which has been dubbed Lawless. As the name suggests, this update is all about being a criminal and performing robberies. Fortnite hasn't dabbled in this kind of GTA-esque tomfoolery since Chapter 4: Season 4, which also included heists.

Starting today, players will be able to perform all kinds of nefarious activities, like robbing banks, stealing armored cars and breaking into luxury locations. The popular battle royale will even let players rob the train that services the island. Oh yeah. There's also a giant pickle that raps named Big Dill. It has a song on Soundcloud.

There are a handful of new locations to accompany this update, including an urban area called Crime City. Other updated game mechanics include gold water that provides stat boosts, black markets for high-end weapons, and a scanner that detects where enemies are. There's also a new in-game "crypto currency" called Dill Bits coins, which can be used to buy gear. This automatically makes it more useful than the vast majority of actual crypto coins out there.

Players that pick up this season's battle pass will have access to several new playable characters, including the aforementioned vinegar-soaked rapper Big Dill. Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat is also included in this roster for some reason.

Epic Games

A series of Cowboy Bebop quests will also appear in the game beginning on March 1. To accompany these quests, players will be able to dress like the characters Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine. Lawless runs from today until May 2.

This is just the latest wild and wacky Fortnite update. The game has dabbled with post-apocalyptic locales in the past, in addition to Greek gods, vampires and just about everything else. Most recently, Epic introduced Godzilla as a playable character.