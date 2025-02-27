Forza Horizon 5 careens onto PS5 on April 29

Forza Horizon 5 is officially coming to the PS5 on April 29. We knew the racing sim was going multiplatform, and now we have a legit date when players will be able to race around a digital replica of Mexico.

This version does have cross-play support, which has already been a boon for Xbox and PC players. Additionally, the PS5 build allows gamers to purchase all of the same car packs, including the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions. There's a new and free content update for PS5, Xbox and PC players called Horizon Realms that features a set of in-game achievements based on the game's dynamic and evolving world, which arrives on April 25.

Horizon 5 comes to PS5 in three flavors. The base game costs $60; the Deluxe Edition, which comes with the game's car pass, costs $80; and the Premium Edition, which comes with all of the game's DLC, costs $100. If you pre-order the Premium Edition you also get early access to the game on April 25, though does it count as early access when the game's been out for over four years on Xbox and PC? That's for you and your wallet to decide. All editions are digital only — the Forza Horizon X account confirmed there are currently no plans for a physical release.

Developer Playground Games has also run down the various graphics modes available on PlayStation 5. Regular PS5 consoles will have access to a 60 fps performance mode and a 30 fps quality mode. PS5 Pro owners will have the same options, but with "increased fidelity" in the performance mode and ray-traced car reflections in races and free roam. There is no word currently on resolution targets for either console, or how they shape up versus Xbox Series X/S.

For the uninitiated, Forza Horizon 5 is a fantastic open-world racing game that we absolutely loved upon its initial release in 2021. The graphics are top notch, with a gorgeous design aesthetic, and the open world is fun to just race around in. The game is so approachable that we said "you don't need to be into cars to love it."

This is just the latest former Xbox exclusive to bridge the console divide. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle debuted as an Xbox exclusive in December, but is also coming to the PS5 soon. Other former exclusives that have been allowed to roam free include Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment and Grounded.