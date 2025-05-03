Half-Life 3 is reportedly playable in its entirety and could be announced this year

Cue a new batch of "Half-Life 3 confirmed" memes. The latest rumor surrounding Valve's long-awaited next installment in the Half-Life series claims that the game is currently "playable, end-to-end" and could even be announced in the summer, followed by a release in winter of this year. The speculation comes from Tyler McVicker, who's known for reporting on Valve rumors, during his latest Q&A livestream. According to McVicker, the game is currently playable from beginning to end, which he guesses could put it on track for an announcement and release this year.

Besides McVicker's hours-long livestream, there have been other recent hints about Valve's progress on its highly anticipated title. In March, Valve concept artist Evgeniy Evstratiy claimed that he was in the room where Valve made Half-Life 3 on CG Voices Podcast. In the same month, another Valve leaker, Gabe Follower, claimed that Half-Life 3 would be the "end of Gordon's adventure," potentially signaling a non-cliffhanger ending to one of gaming's best franchises. Outside of these rumors, internet sleuths discovered code referencing HLX, which is widely thought to be the codename for Half-Life 3, in major updates to Deadlock and Dota 2.

While these rumors are unconfirmed, they are promising signs of life for Half-Life 3. McVicker said during his livestream that the HLX project won't be another virtual reality game like Half-Life: Alyx and that there are procedural generation features that aren't for terrain generation or roguelike mechanics. Before you get your hopes up, remember that Half-Life 2 recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary, and we still don't have any official confirmation from Valve about a follow-up game.