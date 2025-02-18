How to watch Annapurna’s publisher showcase on February 24

Annapurna Interactive is holding a games showcase on February 24. It streams live at 12PM ET via the company's YouTube page. The publisher has released a short teaser video to hold us over until Monday.

This is the first event Annapurna Interactive has held since the entire staff, including the executives, resigned from the company last year. That mass walkout occurred after a failed attempt to spin off the games division from the remainder of the company.

"All 25 members of the Annapurna Interactive team collectively resigned," the team said in a joint statement. "This was one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make and we did not take this action lightly."

Annapurna hired new people to replace those who left, which was pretty much everyone. This is the first time we'll get to see what the revamped publishing house has been working on.

So what can we expect? The company says the showcase will be 30 minutes long and will focus on its 2025 lineup of releases. These include titles like Wanderstop, Skin Deep, Wheel World, Faraway, Lushfoil, To a T and Morsels, among others. We are especially excited for Wheel World, which was formerly called Ghost Bike. Faraway also looks pretty cool. Annapurna promises "a few more surprises" in addition to the aforementioned games.

The publisher is primarily known for games like Stray, which recently launched for Nintendo Switch, and What Remains of Edith Finch. It also published Cocoon, Outer Wilds and the absolutely fantastic Lorelei and the Laser Eyes.