The Annapurna-published cycling adventure Ghost Bike is now Wheel World

Ghost Bike is dead; long live Wheel World. The scenic cycling adventure from the creators of Nidhogg was revealed in 2023 with a darker storyline. After design pivots to “make it more fun to play” (always a good idea!), the new naming convention matches its lighter tone. Initially slated for this year, the Annapurna-published game will now arrive in early 2025.

Wheel World is developer Messhof’s first 3D game and its first with a big team. The studio made its bones with Nidhogg, a side-scrolling sword-fighting game with old-school Atari-style graphics. With Wheel World, the team shifts gears (sorry) to a gorgeous cel-shaded art style. Unlike Messhof’s previous titles, this one will have a narrative — with characters and dialog boxes!

Messhof explained its rebranding in a press release. “[Ghost Bike] was a game about dying on a bike after being hit by a car and ending up in a cycling valhalla,” Messhof’s Mak Essen and Kristy Norindr wrote. “While it wasn’t directly based on real world ghost bikes (those white bikes memorializing cyclists killed by drivers), there was enough overlap to feel like the name was justified and the associations would be a positive one from both directions. But as things changed in the gameplay (to make it more fun to play), and thus the story (especially in tone) it fit less and less.” Wheel World, it is.

Messhof / Annapurna

You play as Kat, a young cyclist determined to “save Wheel World from total collapse.” Its gameplay combines racing, bike upgrades, recovering stolen parts and ultimately performing “The Great Shift ritual” to save the world.

The trailer also showcases a roaming mode for times when you want a relaxing gaming experience. An original soundtrack from the electronic label Italians Do It Better helps you chill out while cruising the beautifully cel-shaded countryside.

When it arrives in early 2025, Wheel World will be on Game Pass on day one. In addition to the Xbox Series X/S, it will also be available on PS5 and PC.