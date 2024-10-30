How to watch the latest Playdate showcase

Panic is holding another showcase for its Playdate portable console on October 31, and you can watch it via the company’s YouTube page. We’ve dropped a stream below for your convenience. The developer promises a focus on upcoming games for the diminutive yellow console, in addition to updates of released titles and “a couple more surprises.”

The livestream starts at 1PM ET. Previous showcase events have lasted around 40 minutes, giving the company plenty of time to detail a whole slew of new crank-powered gems. The stream also heralds the beginning of the second-ever Playdate Catalog Sale, which will run from October 31 until November 14.

Panic says that over 160 games will be on sale, including popular titles like Root Bear, P-Racing, Echo: The Oracle Scroll and Zero Zero: Perfect Stop. Some of these games will be available at their lowest prices ever. The previous sale was an absolute boon for those looking to winnow down their wish lists.

For the uninitiated, the Playdate is a retro-styled portable console that looks sort of like an OG Gameboy. It’s bright yellow and features a hand-controlled crank that’s used as a primary control input in many games. We love the thing and have called it an “inspiration machine” and “the future of game development.” There are hundreds of indie games available for the console, and many of them are quite good.

The only bad news? The Playdate console itself is currently on back order. Shipments for new orders won’t start going out until December, at the soonest.