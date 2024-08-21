Hyper Light Breaker's early access launch delayed to 2025

Hyper Light Drifter fans, you'll have to wait a bit longer to start playing its follow-up title. Heart Machine has announced that it has pushed back Hyper Light Breaker's Steam Early Access launch to "very early next year." In its announcement, the developer said that after many conversations with its publisher Arc Games, it determined that it needed more time to polish the title's gameplay experience. It didn't reveal the issues it's still fixing, but it explained that it didn't want to ship a game that's not up to its standards. The studio also said that it didn't want to rush and burn its team out.

"...we REALLY need to make sure that the core foundational units of the game are as strong as they can be, so that we can build on them during the Early Access period," Heart Machine wrote. The company originally aimed for a spring 2023 launch when it introduced the game two years ago. Since then, though, it has pushed back the game's early access launch date a few times, until it was supposed to come out this summer by the time we were able to play a preview of it.

Hyper Light Breaker is an action rogue-lite with a full 3D environment, unlike its predecessor that has 2D visuals. It's an open-world game set in a fantasy-cyberpunk universe, where you can explore a landscape called the Overgrowth and play with friends through online co-op. Engadget Senior Editor Jessica Conditt called it a "hoverboard sim" in her hands-on, though, because you can just explore its world on a gliding slab, avoiding enemy encounters and enjoying the scenery if you want to.