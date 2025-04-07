Jackbox is back with new party games, including one based on sound effects

Jackbox has been making fun party games for well over a decade at this point, but it just held its first-ever direct livestream event . The company had plenty of news to share, including the pending release of both a new minigame collection and a standalone trivia title.

The Jackbox Party Pack 11 includes "five brand-new game concepts to bring the party game experience to the next level." These include an audio-based game in which players compete to make the best sound effects. There's also a fantasy-themed trivia title and a head-to-head joke-writing game.

The pack is rounded out by a social deduction game that's centered around a court trial and a "cozy drawing game." That last one tasks players to create designs based on "bizarre prompts." If it's anything like Drawful, which is a fantastic drawing-based game by Jackbox, we will be extremely pleased. The Jackbox Party Pack 11 will be available this fall for just about every platform.

If you feel like you haven't heard from Jackbox Games in a while, that's because it didn't release a party pack last year. The company said it took a year off to "innovate and deliver some long-requested products for fans."

The showcase concluded with the reveal of Trivia Murder Party 3, the next entry in the franchise. This one brings online matchmaking into the mix, though folks can still play locally via the classic Jackbox room code. This installment is set in a summer camp with a serial killer on the loose. Only answering trivia questions can stop the murderous rampage. It will be available as an early access title on Steam later in the year, with a general release date set for 2026.