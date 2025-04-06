Lexar made a 1TB microSD Express card that works with Nintendo Switch 2

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Lexar this week announced what it says is the world's first 1TB microSD Express card in time for the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2 . Nintendo has said that the Switch 2 will only support microSD Express cards, not the regular microSD you may already have been using in your old Switch. There are three storage capacity options to choose from with Lexar's new Play Pro microSDXC Express Card: 1TB ($199.99), 512GB ($99.99) and 256GB ($49.99). Buyers have already snatched them up fast, though, so you'll have to wait until they're back in stock if you want to grab one.