Lexar made a 1TB microSD Express card that works with Nintendo Switch 2
There are smaller storage options too.
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Lexar this week announced what it says is the world's first in time for . Nintendo has said that will only support microSD Express cards, not the regular microSD you may already have been using in your old Switch. There are three storage capacity options to choose from with Lexar's new Play Pro microSDXC Express Card: 1TB ($199.99), 512GB ($99.99) and 256GB ($49.99). Buyers have already snatched them up fast, though, so you'll have to wait until they're back in stock if you want to grab one.
According to Lexar, the Play Pro microSDXC Express Card offers read speeds of up to 900MB/s and write speeds up to 600MB/s. also introduced a 1TB microSD Express card alongside a 512GB and a 256GB option, all of which are compatible with Nintendo Switch 2, but those won't ship until June when the new console arrives.