Minecraft is getting its own theme parks

Dust off your pickaxe because Mojang Studios and Merlin Entertainments are building a new series of theme park style attractions called “Adventures Made Real” that will bring the world of Minecraft to life.

Merlin Entertainments will create two permanent Minecraft theme park locations including one in the US and another in the UK with a plan to open them between 2026 and 20277. The new Minecraft parks will have interactive attractions from the top-selling video game, along with all the usual experiences like rides, gift shops and restaurants and plans to “expand these experiences to other destinations globally,” according to Merlin’s statement.

Of course, the parks will also involve some level of digital perks. It's not clear what they'll involve specifically, but Merlin claims the parks will include "touchpoints that will allow guests to unlock exclusive in-game content to continue their gaming journey."

Merlin Entertainments is the second biggest theme park builder in the world behind Disney. The company operates the LEGOLAND theme parks as well as theme parks such as Alton Towers Resort, Thorpe Park and Chessington World of Adventures in the UK, the Gardaland Resort in Italy and Heide Park in Germany.